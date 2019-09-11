Free prostate, colorectal cancer screenings offered Saturday in MC

MORGAN CITY — The 100 Black Men of St. Mary and the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at Terrebonne General Medical Center are offering free prostate and colorectal cancer screenings Saturday at Skinner’s Barber Shop at 1001 Railroad Ave in Morgan City.
Screenings are free for those who have not been screened within the last 12 months. For those without insurance, there will be no charge.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for all men,” said Clarence Robinson Jr., President of the 100 Black Men of St. Mary.
“Roughly six years ago, these tests helped save someone’s life, as the cancer was just in the initial stages.”
Mary Bird Perkins will be distributing free colorectal kits to both men and women for them to take home and use.
Teche Action Clinic also will be on site conducting free blood pressure and glucose level checks.