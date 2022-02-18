Purchase Access

A community health fair is scheduled Saturday from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at Village Pharmacy & Wellness on Main Street in Loreauville in conjunction with Heart Health Month.

The event is free and open to all ages and genders.

Those attending can get rapid PCR COVID testing, COVID vaccine shots, have their blood pressure checked and have their blood sugar checked, among other wellness checks.

The New Iberia Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority is holding the event in conjunction with Village Pharmacy & Wellness, located at 211 N. Main St. in Loreauville.

