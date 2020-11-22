Free coronavirus testing in St. Martin, Iberia parishes this week

Teche Area residents will have two opportunities this week to have free COVID-19 tests administered, one in St. Martin Parish and one in Iberia Parish.
In order to participate, residents will have to wear a mask. The free test is a self-administered nasal swab test.
In St. Martinville, testing will be available Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Martin Parish Health Unit, 303 W. Port St. Testing will also be available Wednesday in Iberia Parish at New iberia’s West End Park, 1200 Field St., from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
There are other testing sites and dates available in the Louisiana Department of Health’s Region 4. In Lafayette, testing is available Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lafayette Parish Health Until, 220 W. Willow St. Testing will also be available there on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
There will also be free testing available in Crowley on Tuesday at the Acadia Parish Rice Arena, 159 Cherokee Drive in Crowley from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Anyone needing a test can pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou. On site registration is also available.
In order to register, residents must have an active email address. The results of the tests will be available online in three to five days after the test. The testing is free, and available to anyone from age five on up. Patients from age 5 to 17 do not require pre-registration.
For further information, please call the Office of Public Health at 262-5311. The testing is a joint service offered through OPH and the Louisiana National Guard.