Free Christmas concert set Nov. 28 at St. Peter

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will perform a selection of Christmas and holiday tunes on Sunday, Nov. 28, at St. Peter Catholic Church as part of the Iberia Cultural Resources Association's free concert series.
The Iberia Cultural Resources Association is presenting the return of “Sounds of the Season” Nov. 28 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
The annual free orchestral concert includes the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra who play a variety of holiday-themed music for people of all ages.
For those that will be unable to attend, the concert will be broadcast on KANE 1240 as well. ICRA President Cathy Indest said Santa Claus is also slated to make an appearance, which will no doubt bring enjoyment to children attending.
Following the concert, the ICRA will host its Patron’s Party at the home of Jeff and Margaret Simon.
“Our symphony committee and hospitality committee work very hard to provide a delightful Patron’s Party for those who have generously donated at least $100,” Indest said.
Patrons are encouraged to RSVP for the social by contacting Ann Alums at 337-967-0474 or by email at ann.allum1@cox.net. Although it’s never too late to RSVP, making a reservation early helps to plan better for the delicious food, drinks and festive atmosphere that awaits.
“We are so appreciative of the generous symphony patrons and New Iberia is the most generous community in Acadiana,” Indest said. “That is why we’re able to provide this concert.”
The concert itself is free to the public and will take place at 3 p.m.