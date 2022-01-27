The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has gotten a good response to its free mobile device application that was introduced in late 2021, but is looking to get more Iberia Parish residents to download the app to their smartphones to help them stay informed about emergencies and other issues in the parish, and as a different way to contact the sheriff’s office.
The app can be downloaded for free by searching “Iberia Parish Sheriff, LA” in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Sheriff Tommy Romero and his staff were pleased with the number of people who have downloaded the app so far, but wants
“We have gotten a good response so far, but we are hoping that anyone in Iberia Parish would consider downloading it because it’s beneficial to them,” IPSO Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux said. “During (extreme) weather or a storm, we’ll be able to send push notifications. If something as pertinent as we have to evacuate (for a hurricane), we’d be able to do that, or road closures.
“It’s been very positive. We’ve gotten a positive response, definitely.”
“An extremely large majority of people in Iberia Parish use their smartphones as their only option of communication and means of using the internet,” Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a statement. “By providing is app free to the public, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office can better serve the needs’ as well as, providing important information to the citizens of Iberia Parish.”
“Because we live in an age where most people now do everything on their cellphones, you have it readily available to you in an emergency,” Breaux said. “It’s our best way to be in contact with the public. One of Sheriff Romero’s promises when he ran for election was he wanted to have a way for citizens to send tips to the sheriff’s office. If they want to do it anonymously they can, but if they want to give us their name, that’s an option as well. We get a lot of tips on this app.”
The app also is a better way for many to communicate with the sheriff’s office, Breaux said.
“When we have a missing person, we send out push notifications,” she said. “People can submit drug tips and crime tips. It just makes it easier for people to have access to their sheriff’s department.”
The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use, according to a prepared statement from the sheriff’s office. Breaux said the app is very user friendly and people of any age can access features such as:
• Sheriff’s Welcome
• Submit a Tip
• Sex Offenders
• Most Wanted
• Inmate Info
• Pay Taxes Online
• Contact Us
• Maps
“There’s a lot of positive changes that we have implemented at the sheriff’s office since Sheriff Romero has taken over the reins,” Breaux said. “It’s a great way to publicize the good things that are happening in Iberia Parish.”
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office smartphone app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV LLC. The company also is in the process of updating the IPSO website,