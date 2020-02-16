FRANKLIN — A Franklin woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for the death of a two-year-old girl in a 2017 crash near Ashton.
Sixteenth Judicial District Judge Keith Comeaux sentenced Grace Ann Loustalot, 30, to at least 12 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence as well as an additional six months for the injury to two other juvenile passengers in her vehicle at the time of the crash.
According to State Police reports, Loustalot was driving a 2005 Ford Expedition southbound on Louisiana 83 at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 2017, when she ran off the right side of the highway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to slide across both lanes of travel, enter a ditch and overturn.
Two-year-old Temperance Finister of Franklin was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. She suffered critical injuries and was taken to Franklin Foundational Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Loustalot and the two other juvenile passengers were wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries. It was suspected at the time and later determined through toxicology tests that Loustalot was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash.
Loustalot was initially charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, no child restraint, careless operation and a expired motor vehicle inspection sticker.
Assistant District Attorney Erica Johnson Rose prosecuted the case.