Franklin woman, Morgan City man arrested in Broussard for intent to distribute synthetic pot

BROUSSARD — A Franklin woman and Morgan City man were arrested on drug charges in Broussard Tuesday.
According to a prepared statement, the Broussard Police Department stopped a vehicle on U.S. 90 for a traffic violation. The handling officers recognized indicators of deception and obtained written consent to search the vehicle, according to the statement.
A search of the vehicle revealed a box in the trunk containing 26 pounds of synthetic marijuana with a street value of $235,860.
The driver, identified as David Delk of Morgan City, was cited for improper lane use and driving under suspension. Delk was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 controlled dangerous substances.
The occupant, 32-year-old Angela Curtis of Franklin, was also arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 controlled dangerous substances.
The arrest was part of what Chief Brannon Decou called continued efforts to detour the flow of illegal drugs in and around the city of Broussard.
“This is an ongoing effort by the Officers of the Broussard Police Department to rid the community of illicit drugs,” Decou said.
Anyone with information about drug activity in the community of Broussard is asked to call Broussard Police Department at 837-6259 or go online to the department website at www.broussardpolice.com and submit information to us. All callers can remain anonymous.