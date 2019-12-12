Franklin woman arrested for setting fire to vacant home

FRANKLIN — A Franklin woman has been arrested for setting fire to a vacant home in Morgan City in which she was squatting.
Ashley Bourgeois, 33, was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail on one count each of simple arson and criminal trespass, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
In the afternoon hours of Dec. 3, the Morgan City Fire Department requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the origin and cause of a minor fire in a vacant house located in the 300 block of Lawrence Street in Morgan City.
After assessing the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in a bedroom and was intentionally set.
SFM investigators learned Bourgeois had been seen going in and out of the home in the days prior to the fire. Once located, Bourgeois told deputies in an interview that she had set the fire to keep warm while staying in the home, but fled the house when the smoke became overwhelming.
Bourgeois was then placed under arrest.