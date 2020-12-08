The Franklin Water System has experienced problems with its water supply system after a water main break.
As a precaution, the water system issued a boil advisory effective immediately to remain in effect until rescinded by the Franklin Water System.
Officials recommend that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.
Water can be disinfected by:
Boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.
Franklin Water System customers should be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until advised otherwise.
The Franklin Water System will rescind the advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from its water supply system are shown to be safe.