FRANKLIN — A gift from 50 years ago was opened Saturday afternoon in the city of Franklin after city officials recovered a time capsule that was placed in the ground behind the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in 1970.
Mayor Eugene Foulcard held a ceremony commemorating the event at the courthouse, with interested people making the trip to see what residents of Franklin left for them 50 years ago.
Members of the Franklin Fire Department unearthed the capsule. The artifacts within are slated for exhibits in a future museum at Franklin City Hall.
After the capsule was taken out of the ground, Foulcard and other city officials pored over the pages of documents, letters, advertisements, brochures and other memorabilia from the Franklin of 1970.
The crowd laughed at a store poster displaying 35 cents for a can of beer, 15 cents for a bottle of Coca-Cola, 50 cents for rice and 35 cents for a carton of cigarettes.
Audience members found their fathers’ or grandfathers’ names on lists of 1970 Chitimacha Tribe members. Letters to the current mayor and sheriff were also included in the capsule.
There were some personal messages within the capsule as well. One letter, from a Dr. Fernandez dated May 23, 1970, addressed to Franklin residents of today.
“To us, you are the future we are building for,” the letter said. “To you, we are the past we hope you can be proud of and cherish.”
Another letter from former U.S. Congressman Patrick Caffery was especially pertinent, putting the current state of political affairs in perspective as the U.S. presidential election approaches.
“As I write this the country is in a state of great turmoil,” Caffery said. “We are still operating under a republican democracy and I hope that the system lasts because it is basically a good one.
“When you read this, the town will have erased memory on the human side of our lives and recorded history will present to you perhaps only a few paragraphs of things for our school children to memorize, but it is important to remember our lives in these times are very much like yours.
“If I could bring to you one thought it would be that you hold fast to the concept of human liberty. If I could convey an admonition it would be to remind you government is like a fire, a useful servant but a dangerous master. If I may convey to you one bit of advice it would be that you should despite anything else be happy in your lives.”