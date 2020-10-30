FRANKLIN — Franklin residents can expect tons of family friendly fun Saturday for the Halloween holiday as the second annual “Boo on the Bayou” rolls.
Ed “Tiger” Verdin, director of public relations for the city of Franklin, said the event will provide tricks and treats for the children who show up to the event.
Verdin said “Boo on the Bayou” was the brainchild of a public works employee. The event puts trick-or-treating in Franklin in a central location. Last year, between 1,000 to 1,500 showed up to the event.
“Our Public Works Department decorates Park Sur La Teche with a holiday theme,” Verdin said. “Volunteers, schools, churches, businesses and local citizens all come together on the bayou and the street is shut down.”
Verdin said last year’s inaugural kickoff was “overwhelming but very positive,” with a large number of local families turning out to take part in Halloween activities in downtown Franklin.
“This year we have a few less people, I think that’s because of COVID, but we still have about 24 vendors that will be out there this year.
“Boo on the Bayou” will include a one-way route that will feature hand sanitizer and masks for those attending. Social distancing will be maintainted, with a line that will keep families starting the journey at intervals. The games, haystacks and fun jumps that were out last year will not be there this year due to COVID-19, but the trick-or-treating aspect of the event is good to go, officials said.
The lineup for the event starts along Main Street, entering Boo on Willow Street at the Eastwood bridge and exiting by Danny’s Fried Chicken.
The city of Franklin is also planning an event earlier in the day on Saturday as a celebration of the city’s bicentennial. Mayor Eugene Foulcard and other city officials will unveil a 50 year time capsule at noon on Saturday as well. The event will be virtual, but local residents can also show up, Verdin said.