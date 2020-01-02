FRANKLIN — A 14-foot lamppost made Louisiana history New Year’s Eve when it was lowered five stories to bring in the New Year in front of a record crowd that waited six hours to see it happen.
The City of Franklin kicked off its 200th Anniversary Celebration Tuesday after touting for months a party featuring the iconic symbol of the city.
The mission of the party was to unveil plans to celebrate Franklin’s 1820 founding as the St. Mary Parish seat. The city is named after Benjamin Franklin, one of the nation’s Founding Fathers, and is one of the 10 oldest cities in Louisiana.
Diane Wiltz, co-chairman of the city’s anniversary committee, and a retired educator, said the lamppost drop made history because, “it was a first in so many categories, locally and statewide.”
Wiltz had the idea to reproduce the lamppost for years, but credits Hanagriff’s Machine Shop in Centerville for doing the job.
“Not only did they step up but they generously donated all of their resources to this project,” Wiltz said.
Created by Randy Hanagriff and his brother-in-law Tom Scimio, the lamppost features a battery operated light and was remotely controlled using guy wires.
St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff, also an employee at Hanagriff’s Machine Shop, said the lamppost was mounted to a rig winch, and LED lights were used for the feature.
He said the lamppost and its mount were all created inside of a week.
The lamppost was lowered at midnight Tuesday. A crowd which had peaked near 2,000 at intervals, enjoyed music by Johnny Chauvin and the Mojo Band of Franklin, hip hop artist Cupid (Bryson Bernard of Lafayette), and D.J. Fab (Josh Singleton of Franklin).
Cupid performed his signature song, “The Cupid Shuffle.”
“I’m going to end my show tonight with the song that unifies and describes the spirit of this crowd. Are you ready?” he asked to joyful screams from the crowd.
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said Wednesday there were many things that made the night special.
“Needless to say, it was heartwarming, not to mention gratifying, to see our community celebrate together as one Franklin,” he said. “Top that off with the fact that the entire evening went without one single incident, and I can’t help but feel extremely blessed to be mayor of my hometown. I credit this to not only our chief of police and law enforcement agency, but also the fine citizens of Franklin.”
After the lamppost touched ground, the sky filled with fireworks and the crowd sang “Auld Lang Syne.”
City public relations director Ed Verdin described the night as epic.
“We have a team in city hall that when we come together, becomes a unified force,” Verdin said.
“It is a dedicated team that is willing to go above and beyond to ensure the success of our city, to revitalize Franklin.”
Wiltz told the crowd on Tuesday, “Seeing all of you tonight, fills my heart with heart.”
Toasting the crowd at midnight, she said, “This is truly a special occasion for all of us. For those who have gone before us. For the giants whose shoulders we stand on. For our children and our children’s children who have yet to be born. We have turned the corner in Franklin. The Franklin that you see tonight, is just the beginning.”
“And thanks be to God for our goldilocks weather — it was just right,” she said.