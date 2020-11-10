On Monday, the city of Franklin received a new 400 kilowatt generator which is currently being installed.
The generator was ordered after Hurricane Laura, and will replace a more than 20-year-old 300 kilowatt generator that began having issues, according to a prepared statement. The piece of infrastructure is critical to maintain water flow throughout the city in power outages.
“My administration is doing everything possible to continue to improve on our city’s infrastructure by seeking all funding sources available from state and federal sources,” Mayor Eugene Foulcard said in the statement.
The city is also working on overlaying some of the worst roads in town. A bid process for the project was recently completed, and the project is in conjunction with parish government overlaying roads in the unincorporated parts of Franklin.
Some of the grant and capital outlay projects that are slated to be received include overhauling Cayce Street and drainage, the 5th Street kayak dock and fishing pier, a walking trail with fitness stations at city park, completion of the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park and the creation of the city’s Tourism and Economic Development Center in the old post office on Willow Street.
“My administration is working hard to create, find or bring much needed resources into our beautiful city to continue making this city an extra special place to live,” Foulcard said.