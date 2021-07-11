FRANKLIN — Germ free events are in the future at the city’s two community centers.
Mayor Eugene Foulcard said the city is the recipient of a $1 million HVAC grant through the CARES Act to improve the heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems at the centers.
He learned of the award in a letter from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
“The money is earmarked for us to replace both of our air conditioning units at each of our community centers, which are 23 years old,” Foulcard said.
“It is an effort to reduce the possibility of any airborne infectious disease, and will include ventilation and ultraviolet technology throughout each office, storage room, bathroom and kitchen in both centers. Of course, this is also good news for our residents, who use the facilities for a myriad of things, including weddings and church banquets.”
The mayor said each unit costs roughly $500,000, and that once the money is released, he will follow public bid laws on each project. And, he hopes local contractors take advantage of the opportunity to bid on the projects.
“I’d like to thank my team for presenting our needs so resourcefully in working with South Central Planning, in their attempt to get this grant.”
The city’s McKerall-O’Niell Community Center opened in the 1950s and the Broussard Harris Community Center opened in the mid to late ’60s.
Chris Barrilleaux, the city recreation director, said each community center is roughly 7,500 square feet in size.
“The original duct work is 45, 50 years old in both centers. Although the units have been changed, the duct work will also be changed,” he said.
Foulcard said Franklin had one of the first applications in the state.
“We were rather aggressive, as we understood the importance of the grant,” he said. “The unit at the Broussard Harris Center is completely out, and the one at the McKerall-O’Niell Center is on its last leg.
“I’m also looking forward to lower utility costs.”
Two years ago, the city was awarded a $30,000 grant from Walmart from the National Recreation and Park Association. The city used the money to purchase a variety of items for both recreation centers, including new refrigerators, freezers, tables and folding chairs.
In other business, in June, the city learned its Main Street Program is now accredited through the Main Street of America Program.