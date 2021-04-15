FRANKLIN – The Franklin Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man accused of using a counterfeit bill.
On April 12, the Franklin Police Department received a complaint from a local business regarding a subject that used a counterfeit bill to make a purchase on April 6. The department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect pictured.
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Franklin Police Department at 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.