Franklin police seek help finding 16-year-old

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Elijah Smith, 16, was reported missing and last seen by a guardian on Dec. 28 as he was leaving his residence on foot in the area of Ibert Street in Franklin. Smith was last seen wearing a white shirt, white pants, white shoes, and a green and black Nike backpack.
Smith is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 136 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is urged to call the Franklin Police Department at 828-1716.