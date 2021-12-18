Morgan

The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Jaleah Morgan, 16, was reported missing by her parent. Jaleah was last seen by a family member this morning, December 18, 2021, at approximately 9a.m.

Jaleah Morgan is described as a black female, approximately 5’3, weighing

approximately 110 pounds, and has black hair and has brown eyes. Jaleah was last seen wearing a white jacket and black pants.

If anyone has any information regarding Jaleah Morgan’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. Thanks for all assistance in this matter.

