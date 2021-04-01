FRANKLIN — A part-time reserve officer with the Franklin Police Department was arrested Wednesday, accused of committing crimes against nature with a juvenile victim after a seven-week investigation, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Travis Jasmire Royce Williams, 32, was charged with six counts of aggravated crimes against nature.
Williams’ wife, Sherelle Sherise Williams, was also arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to crimes against nature and obstruction of justice by tampering.
The arrests came after the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Franklin area on Feb. 9 of a possible crime against a juvenile victim. After a thorough investigation, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Travis and Sherelle Williams.
The pair was arrested Wednesday evening and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set for Travis Williams at $100,000 and for Sherelle Williams at $50,000.
Both bonded out of jail at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday.