UPDATE: The teen was located safely Thursday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Shane Williams, 13, was reported missing by his guardian. Shane was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 25, leaving his residence on foot in the Morris Street area, wearing a black and white shirt and red shorts.
Shane Williams is described as a black male, approximately 6'02", weighing approximately 210 pounds, short black hair with twists on top and shaved sides and has brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Shane Williams' whereabouts is urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.