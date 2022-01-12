fpd

FRANKLIN – The Franklin Police Department is investigating two shootings that left one man dead and another injured within 24 hours of each other. 

The FPD responded at approximately 10:02 p.m. Tuesday to several calls of shots fired in the area of Iberia and Cayce streets, according to a prepared statement. 

Upon the officer’s arrival on Iberia Street, an overturned vehicle was located in a parking lot with a 19-year-old male victim driver who had been shot. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His name is being withheld at this time, according to the FPD. 

Upon the officer’s arrival on Cayce Street, a vehicle was located that had been shot and wrecked. 

On Wednesday at 1:49 a.m., the FPD responded to another round of calls of shots fired in the area of James Street in Franklin. 

Upon arrival, officers located a residence that had been shot. The officers also located a deceased 43-year-old male victim that was inside the residence. 

The victim’s name is also being withheld at this time. 

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that several rounds were shot toward the residence. 

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is urged to call the Franklin Police Department Detective Division as soon as possible at 828-1716.

 

