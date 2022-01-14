Keal

FRANKLIN – The Franklin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a person for questioning in a recent homicide. 

Arizeon Keal, 18, of Lafayette, is wanted for questioning. Keal is known to frequent the areas of Franklin and Baldwin.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Franklin Police Department Detectives Division at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.

