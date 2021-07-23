Franklin pastor continues advocacy against gun violence

FRANKLIN — Rev. Carl Lewis is calling Christians to wage war against violence and senseless gun violence by watching, fighting and praying.
“By watching, I mean if you see something, say something. By fighting, I mean to constantly be aware and stay aware of your surroundings,” the pastor of the Triumph Baptist Church of Franklin said.
“And by praying, I’m going to ask everyone at the conclusion of my event this Saturday, to pray collectively for 12 minutes a day, at noon for 100 days”
Lewis is holding a prayer rally and vigil on the St. Mary Parish Courthouse steps at 500 Main Street in Franklin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Prior to the rally beginning, area funeral homes will have a hearse motorcade though Franklin with a police escort. They will park in front the courthouse before the rally begins.
“We’re all working together to end senseless violence. I reached out to them because I wanted to point out that six people can put you in one; 12 others can send you to jail and take chunks of your life away (that’s why we’re holding our event in front of the courthouse), or you can simply ask Jesus Christ to come into your heart and renew your mind,” Lewis said.
“I’ve discovered that it doesn’t matter how much lawmakers write new laws, laws do not change the mindset of people. St. Paul in the Bible clearly makes a point in Romans 12:1, to get transformed by the renewing of your mind. The only way you can change the mindset of people is by the Word of God.”
Lewis said the program will include prayers for surrender, prayers for victims and their families and prayers for the perpetrators and their families.
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard will be one of the speakers at the event.
During the Franklin City Council Meeting Tuesday, Foulcard thanked every law municipality in St. Mary Parish for participating in “Operation Blockbuster,” a targeted endeavor to end gun violence, which resulted in 37 arrests, on last week.
“As my dad used to say, in order to stop an injustice you have to drop a sledgehammer on a gnat,” Foulcard said. “And that’s what we did, and I want to thank every law agency in this parish who aided in this mission, including Sheriff Blaise Smith and his deputies.
“We are tired of the senseless gun violence. You will not continue to shoot guns and not expect the long arm of the law not to come knocking at your door, because we’re coming.”
The mayor told the city council that since the event occurred, he and Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly have heard from many of the city’s residents who have quietly thanked them for their actions.
“This is classic battle of good versus evil, and we are going to win,” Foulcard said. “We are not playing any games.”
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith, who is also a pastor, will also speak at the prayer service on Saturday evening, with a prayer to heal and unify the area.
“After our operation was completed last week, we never had an complaints , nor did anyone hear gunshots all weekend long. This was the first joint operation we have had in the parish in quite a long time,” Smith said.
“I am looking forward to seeing a lot of the community come together on this coming Saturday.”
Foulcard has been advocating to stop senseless gun violence for months now. In late May, he wrote on his Facebook page,”If you feel it’s ok to continue to shoot and possibly murder an innocent person, get the hell out of Franklin! You are not welcome here!”
During the June 15 City Council meeting,
he told the public that senseless acts of gun violence will get you kicked out of the City of Franklin.
The violence escalated at the end of June, when Rock Jones, 65, of 509 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd in Franklin, was gunned down on the early morning of June 26, while watching television in her trailer home.
Through Franklin Police Department investigation, officers discovered that a vehicle drove past the area and shot several rounds into the residence.
Rock’s son John, 47, was also grazed in this incident, near his hairline.