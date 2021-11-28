Franklin’s Historic Downtown Pocket Park was officially opened Saturday with a reverse ribbon cutting, dedication of a statue honoring Mayci Breaux, a Franklin native who was killed in the Grand Theater shooting of 2015 in Lafayette, and a ceremony honoring other victims of gun violence.
Franklin’s Historic Downtown Pocket Park was officially opened Saturday with a reverse ribbon cutting, dedication of a statue honoring Mayci Breaux, a Franklin native who was killed in the Grand Theater shooting of 2015 in Lafayette, and a ceremony honoring other victims of gun violence.
Franklin residents, businesses and organizations can purchase memorial bricks to be placed in the downtown pocket in the city.
FRANKLIN — For Mayor Eugene Foulcard, Saturday’s ribbon cutting of the Historic Franklin Downtown Pocket Park was more than just a simple ceremony, it was the symbol of the revitalization of the small town.
The pocket park, which has been years in the making, officially opened for business Saturday with local residents, public officials and other supporters of the project cheering on the cutting.
Foulcard said at the ceremony that the park project was the first publicly constructed facility in Franklin in more than 45 years, and is meant to memorialize as well as celebrate “the flames of this ongoing revitalization movement we’re seeing around Franklin.”
The park is located at the site of the former Center Theatre in Franklin, which was demolished years ago. According to city officials, the theater was deemed unsalvageable after it was unoccupied for years. It also comes as an attempt to increase foot traffic in downtown Franklin.
The initial concept for the plan came prior to Foulcard’s administration, but in 2019 the mayor said he dusted off those plans and worked with staff to make a project that was manageable for the town’s budget.
The park was funded through the selling of bricks that are laid in the park, and a space also exists to memorialize all victims of gun violence in Franklin.
Foulcard said with more than 30 ribbon cuttings taking place recently, the park was a symbol of revitalization.
“This is now the symbol of Franklin’s revitalization movement,” he said. “We’ve seen economic growth like never before, we have over 30 business ribbon cuttings in Franklin and another handful that have opened without a ceremony.”
Other features of the park include a walking space and fountain, as well as a large gate that greets visitors on the Main Street side of the park.
Plans for the park have been divided into three different phases as well. Foulcard said work on the second phase has already begun and plans to see the third phase actualize are beginning as well.
The mayor also said the Louisiana Municipal Association named the downtown pocket park as the top economic development project in the state.
“It was your passion and dedication that we got here,” Foulcard said to those attending. “We are rewriting the blueprint on how to revitalize a city.”