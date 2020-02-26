FRANKLIN — The Franklin Mardi Gras Parade rolled through downtown Franklin Tuesday afternoon, with Main Street packed with partygoers ready to pass a good time.
The parade, which serves as one of the staple Mardi Gras parades for St. Mary Parish, rolled from Franklin Senior High all the way to the Teche Center for the Performing Arts, with hundreds of people lining the streets with food and music in anticipation the floats to pass their way.
Franklin public officials, from Mayor Eugene Foulcard to Parish President David Hanagriff, could all be seen riding on the various floats that drove along the parade route.
Beads, toys and every other kind of throw imaginable were tossed for the event, with plenty of children excitedly waving their hands for more goodies.
Nine-year-old Kaylyn Latiolais shouted “Over here!” near Franklin’s famous lampposts as the first few floats rolled their way.
Her mother, Carmen Latiolais, was almost as excited as her daughter as she tried to catch some beads that her daughter missed.
“We’re here for some Mardi Gras-in!” Carmen Latiolais said.
The parade was one of several that rolled through the Teche Area on Mardi Gras Day. Others included the Loreauville parade and Grand Marais parade.
Firefighters and police were also part of the parade, with some law enforcement leading the event on ATVs.
The end of the parade signaled the end of the parade season for St. Mary Parish, with event-goers happily picking up their wares and heading home.