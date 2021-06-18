FRANKLIN — Senseless acts of gun violence will get you kicked out of the city of Franklin.
Mayor Eugene Foulcard used some of his report to the city council on Tuesday to announce that he and Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly have reached out to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith in order to receive more assistance in curbing gunfire.
“I’m here to let everyone know that if you’re going to fire shots in the City of Franklin, you will be met with a closed, solid, fist — a unified effort,” he said. “If you feel like you can shoot and possibly murder an innocent person or persons, I want to make it very clear — you need to leave Franklin. If not, we will agitate you and make you very uncomfortable. Enough is enough.”
Foulcard has not been shy at all in addressing issues and concerns over gunfire in the city.
Two weeks ago on his personal Facebook page, he wrote, “If you feel it’s ok to continue to shoot and possibly murder an innocent person, get the hell out of Franklin! You are not welcome here!!”
Then a week ago he wrote on his official Franklin mayoral Facebook page, “Unfortunately family members turn a blind eye to their actions while looking for someone to blame when everything hits the fan. I’m fed up with these senseless acts of gun violence but moreover the individuals that are feeding into this mentality of caring less about the lives of others.
“It takes a community to stand up with Chief Beverly and myself to say enough is enough! I am asking those that love this community to stand side by side with us and say it.”
In other matters, Franklin Police Detective Winifred Sylve, who is also the city’s juvenile officer, told the council that the city will be holding teens to the summer curfew hours that are listed in the city’s ordinance.
Sylve defined teens as anyone under the age of 17, and they must be off city streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, they must remain indoors from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m.
“There will be exceptions provided the teen is in the company of someone 21 years or older, such as a parent, grandparent or legal guardian. However, if we are suspicious that the adult who is with the child is accompanying them without parental knowledge, that adult could be arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”
In other police matters, Beverly reminded the council that a helmet is required for people riding a motorized vehicle on city streets, specifically, “someone riding a bicycle with an engine on it.”
“Additionally, the person riding the bike must be at least 15 years of age, and they must have a driver’s license,” he said. “This is state law.”
Beverly and the council agreed to work on an ordinance to provide against indecent behavior and attire in public.
“But as long as a person is wearing something covering their genitals, they are not in violation of the state’s obscenity order. The law states that exposure of someone’s genitals or female breasts is a violation of the law,” Beverly said.
The drafting of an new ordinance or beefing up current state law, comes in the wake of the city grappling with a man who is appearing in public, in high traffic areas, wearing very short men’s shorts, a half-shirt, sometimes no shirt, and a cowboy hat.
Councilman Chuck Autin told Beverly the man is “showing his pubic hair, and leaving nothing to the imagination. And he’s been doing it for years.”
“He needs to be stopped. We cannot continue to have this filth on the city streets. We have to figure out how to end this,” he said.
Witnesses say the man sometimes appears to be in men’s skimpy briefs and he dances and twirls in high traffic areas.
In other matters, Foulcard announced that he appointed Rose Susan Dorsey, a Franklin resident and attorney, as the new city prosecutor.
Dorsey replaces longtime prosecutor Erica Johnson Rose, who resigned.