FRANKLIN — Barking dogs chained to a fence in a neighboring yard are irking a Franklin homeowner, who claims the animals are not healthy.
He said the animals could also be violating the city’s noise ordinance, as they continually bark and are preventing him from sleeping.
Robin Boudreaux told the city council Tuesday that he has resorted to ordering a PetSafe Outdoor Bark Control gadget that creates a high frequency noise. The device causes the dogs to hide in their outdoor dog houses during the night, he said.
Boudreaux lives on Adams Street. He said his home is 215 feet from the fence is his backyard. One neighbor has four dogs, and another has three.
He said the dogs in both yards are large, and they have been barking for months, all at the same time. However, he said in one yard, the dogs are chained to a fence, and they appear not to be in good health.
“So for a good night’s sleep, I have to stock up on 9-volt batteries to keep this bark control system working. And if you care to measure the noise level of the barking, you will see that the animals are violating the allowed frequency of noise,” Boudreaux said.
“I know what noise levels are, I’m a musician, and I rent equipment,” he said.
“Still, there is a question of whether or not these animals are being abused. On two of the dogs, you can see their ribs. They look malnourished.”
Mayor Eugene Foulcard said he and Police Chief Morris Beverly and another city employee, met with Tony Wade, an animal control investigator with the state police, on Feb 4.
“Tony didn’t see where the dogs were being abused. He didn’t see where there were any problems, and he met with the homeowner,” Foulcard said.
Boudreaux replied, “Well I think the city’s dog ordinance needs to be stiffened up, with a good bite. How can you tell if a dog who is supposed to be protecting your property, is barking because of a burglar? If a dog is barking all the time, how you can you tell if they’re not crying wolf?
“Also, the animal investigator doesn’t know how many times the dogs go to the vet, and are cared for.”
Foulcard told Boudreaux he is glad he came forward, and will have the city attorney review the city’s noise ordinances.
“Chief Beverly is also continuing to research the matter,” the mayor said.
In other matters, the Council introduced two ordinances, one to amend its 2019-2020 budget, and another proposing its 2020-2021 budget.
The 2019-2020 budget shows revenues and expenditures of $4.89 million, and is balanced, as is required by state law.
The city’s fiscal year begins on May 1 and ends on April 30 of the next year.
The current budget represents the May 1, 2019-April 30, 2020 fiscal year. The new budget will begin on May 1, 2020.
“Projected expenditures will end relatively consistent with original projections,” Foulcard said.
“Various departments have their budget totals modified to ensure that limited resources were applied to the most pressing matters.”
One highlight is the city’s utility fund, which shows a light increase in water revenue. The end result is an increase in profits that are slightly over $9,000.
The 2020-2021 budget shows revenues and expenditures of $4.47 million, but Foulcard said sales tax revenues are expected to rise, although slightly.
Expenditures, he said, should be relatively the same.
“The proposed budget demonstrates the city’s resolve to respond to the changing economic conditions that it and other cities are facing in this state,” he said.
In other news, Police Chief Morris Beverly asked the public to refrain from holding block parties on Mardi Gras, “for safety reasons if nothing else.”
“We will have one big block party — the parade. Otherwise, for reasons of safety, we are asking the public to refrain from holding block parties in their streets,” Beverly said.
The city’s Mardi Gras parade will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb 25.