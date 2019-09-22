Franklin man charged with woman’s murder

FRANKLIN — A Franklin man was charged with second degree murder following the discovery of a woman’s body.
Franklin Police Department officers received a complaint at 8:48 a.m. Sept. 2 about gunshots fired in the area of Scottie and Pine streets, according to a prepared statement from FPD. Officers discovered one female victim in the area, identified as Chiquita Lumpkin, 37.
The Franklin Police Department said the Third Ward Marshal’s Office, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Fire Department and State Police assisted in the investigation of the killing. Trinity Coleman was later identified as a suspect in the case.
Coleman, 36, of Morris Street in Franklin was arrested Wednesday at 9:34 a.m. on warrants for second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. Coleman was booked, processed, and remains at the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.