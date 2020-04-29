FRANKLIN- Hundreds of Franklin residents turned out to the city’s downtown Wednesday evening to pay tribute to a fallen soldier and longtime Franklin resident.
The Franklin police and fire departments escorted the body of Army Sgt. Justin Lile, 24, from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans to Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin Wednesday, where an internment was later held for Lile.
According to the Guam Daily Post, Lile was killed in a car crash on April 9 along Route 15 in Yigo, Guam. He was round unresponsive in his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the publication.
City officials spread the word earlier this week about Lile’s death, and asked for Franklin residents to pay respect to Lile and his family by lining both sides of Main Street (with proper social distancing).
According to his obituary, Lile was born in New Iberia and lived his life in Franklin, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2014.
Following basic training he served two deployments, first in Kuwait and then in Iraq, both times in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, according to the obituary. He then returned stateside and was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky where he attended Air Assault School and received his Air Assault Wings. Lile then re-enlisted and was stationed at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam.
His military awards include the Army Commendation Medal, three Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a non-commissioned officer developmental ribbon, the Army Service Ribbon and the Air Assault Wings.
The Franklin Fire Department displayed a giant American flag over Main Street as Lile’s body was escorted to the mortuary, and the hundreds of Franklin residents in attendance waved their flags to pay respect to Lile.