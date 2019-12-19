FRANKLIN — Christmas came early for the Franklin City Council on Tuesday when St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff and councilmen Jay Ina and Dale Rogers presented the city with a check for $700,000 for road repair.
Hanagriff said the fiscal award is Franklin’s share of revenues from a parish council road repair initiative.
Earlier this year, the council agreed to sell $10 million in bonds for road repair in 2020, which, when finished, will conclude the second phase of a $20 million road improvement initiative begun by the parish council in 2018.
Last year the council awarded the city roughly $530,000.
Mayor Eugene Foulcard said he was appreciative of the award. One of the projects the city used the funds for last year was to resurface Teche Drive, he said.
In other business, Glenn Todd and Ed Verdin, the city’s public inspector and public relations director, announced plans for a $120,000 pocket park to be located in the space left by the demolition of the Center Theatre in 2016.
“With the area being vacant, it was envisioned that the space was ripe to create foot traffic for our downtown area while continuing our efforts to spur the ongoing revitalization of Franklin,” Verdin said.
The park will feature an open air art space and stage memorializing Franklin native Mayci Breaux, who was murdered in The Grand theater shooting in Lafayette in 2015.
“At that time, the prior Franklin administration decided that once the Center Theatre was demolished that a park with an open air art space would be included to honor her memory,” Verdin said.
“However, we will also have a water feature, a fountain, where we will honor the memory of many of our residents who have also succumbed to senseless gun violence. There will also be an awareness feature to let folks know that gun violence touches many families.”
Todd said the entrance of the park will be made of wrought iron and brick, emblazoned with nature scenes.
“The park will also feature four wrought iron benches, three of which were donated by the Rotary Club of Franklin, and a bronze ballet dancer standing tall, because Breaux loved ballet,” he said.
Todd said the project is estimated to cost $120,000, and the city is expecting to pay for all costs through donations and sponsorships.
“We’re hoping to sell bricks in the three different aspects of the park, symbolizing a living time capsule that can recognize not only families, but events, designations, titles and historic events in and around Franklin,” he said.
Verdin said the city is foreseeing a groundbreaking at the beginning of 2020, which will also coincide with other Bicentennial events planned for Franklin’s celebration of its 200th anniversary. He said the first event to kick off the anniversary celebrations will be on New Year’s Eve, when the city will lower a lamppost from the roof of the parish courthouse in Franklin.
Verdin is co-chair of the panel, along with Diane Wiltz, a Franklin television personality, director and actress.
Wiltz said the festivities will begin at 6 p.m, with an outdoor concert featuring Johnny Chauvin and the MoJo Band of Franklin, followed by national recording artist Cupid of Lafayette, and local disc jockey D.J. Fab (Joshua Singleton), also of Franklin.
“We have one chance to get this right, and we’re asking our community to come out and support this event, which is all free,” Wiltz said.
Hanagriff is also assisting in part with the celebration. His family, which owns Hanagriff’s Machine Shop in Centerville, has been designated with the task of lowering the lamppost from the roof of the courthouse.
In other matters, the city council and the mayor honored state Rep. Sam Jones, the city’s longtime state lawmaker and former mayor. Jones is leaving office early next month, when the governor swears in the new state legislature.
Jones served for three terms in the legislature. Prior to that he served as mayor of Franklin for 22 years until he resigned from office to join the staff of former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco.
He also is the former seat-mate and a friend of Gov. John Bel Edwards.