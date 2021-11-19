Franklin gets clean audit

FRANKLIN — An independent auditor told the Franklin City Council it scored a clean audit for the end of its fiscal year.
Alan Taylor of Kolder, Slaven & Co., congratulated city leaders with, "You have passed with flying colors."
In presenting the audit on Tuesday, Taylor said the city had $9.2 million in revenues and $10.7 million in expenses over its past fiscal year, which began on May 1 of 2020 and ended on April 30 of 2021.
"Expenditures exceeded revenues by $1 million and some change, but that is due to capital outlay funds the city received,” he said. “You are not dipping into any reserves or funds to pay bills. You are making investments."
The capital outlay funds were actually grant dollars the city received to rehab its sewer treatment plant, as well as to make street repairs.
The city has also received dollars to turn the third floor of city hall into a state museum, the Bayou Teche Political Archives, which will house former Gov. Mike Foster's work, along with other former state governors who were natives of Franklin. The museum is a $1.5 million project.
Taylor explained that if the capital outlay expenses were removed, the city would have had a small surplus, which Mayor Eugene Foulcard said was around $200,000.
"We spent what we had and didn't spend any more than that," the mayor said.
Taylor explained the city earns three-fourths of its revenue from taxes, and utility collections. The rest of the budget revenue comes from grants and intergovernmental agreements. The past fiscal year revenue total was $9.294 million.
Expenditures, he said, were $10.779 million. The biggest expenses were sanitation and sewer and police and fire safety.
"It's hard to bill up enough money to be profitable in these areas," he said.
Utility costs and producing enough water to serve Franklin was also another huge expense, along with operation of the water plant.
"Your expenses were an investment in your capital assets. You are going to achieve something from these expenditures,” Foulcard said. “The city indeed had a really positive year."
"I was very pleased and happy to present this report. I have been impressed by your operations, and the high level of people you have working in administration," Taylor said.
Foulcard said audits keep you in place, and teach you what you need to do, in order to keep things flowing, and he called them a necessary evil.
"We're doing the best we can do to keep things flowing and running as smoothly as possible. We all work together as a team, I did not do any of this and I can't do any of this by myself," Foulcard said.
In another fiscal matter, Foulcard said the city has submitted a $4.2 million water sector grant to the state, to rehab the city's water plant.
In other matters, the mayor said the city will dedicate its $120,000 pocket park on Nov 27 at 10 a.m.
A string trio from the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra kick things off at 9:30 a.m.
The city announced plans for the pocket park in 2020, to be located in the void left by the demolition of the Center Theatre in 2016.
The park, an open air art space, features a statue memorializing Franklin native Mayci Breaux, who was murdered in the Grand Shooting in Lafayette in 2015. It also features a fountain which honors the memory of those in the region who have lost their lives to senseless gun violence.
It's biggest community tie-in however, are sponsored bricks which serve as living time capsule for the event space.
In August, the Louisiana Municipal Association feted the park as the State's 2021 Top Economic Development Project.
The park also features four wrought iron benches, donated by the Rotary Club of Franklin.
A phase two is currently underway, which will join the park from Main Street to Bayou Teche.