Franklin Foundation Hospital restricting visitors

FRANKLIN — Franklin Foundation Hospital is continuing to take steps to ensure the hospital is fully prepared to care for patients by restricting visitors to the hospital.
New policies are being prepared in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in partnership with local and state health departments, according to a prepared statement.
“We will be restricting access to the main entrance of the hospital and our Emergency Department entrance,” according to the statement. “These entrances will be monitored with a staff member who will screen visitors for travel, contact with someone exposed to COVID-19, signs of fever and respiratory symptoms (cough or shortness of breath).”
Everyone entering the hospital will be screened, including the main hospital entrance which will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., staffed with clinical screeners. The emergency department will remain open 24 hours a day and staffed with clinical screeners.
There also will be no visitors allowed to those in the hospital, with some exceptions. Visitors who are identified as high risk will be asked to go home and will not be able to enter the facility to visit a patient. Visitors under 16 also will not be allowed.
Patients who will be allowed visitors include laboring moms (husband or spouse), pediatric patients, who will be allowed one parent, and end-of-life patients, who will be allowed visitors.
Boulevard Bistro will be closed to the general public, and physician practices are limiting office visits to patients only. No visitors unless the patient is in need of physical or mental assistance. If the patient is a minor, one parent will be allowed.
“Our Physician Practices will employ the same screening process at the entrances,” according to the statement. “Call ahead appointments only will be allowed into our buildings.”
Employees and vendors will also be undergoing the screening process as well.