FRANKLIN — The Franklin Senior High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America held a blowout plant sale at the school Saturday morning.
Local residents drove to the school to shop for plants in the school’s greenhouse, with organizer Nicholas Adams saying that most of the products up for sale by the student organization were sold by mid-afternoon.
“This was all full this morning,” Adams said, pointing to empty rows of plants that were put up by the students in the organization.
The greenhouse provided a casual atmosphere for local St. Mary residents to chat and browse on a Saturday morning while also providing support to a good cause.
Plants that were available for purchase included a variety of vegetable starters, annual bedding plants, hanging baskets, succulents and perennials.
All of the plants were started and propagated by Franklin High School’s Agriscience students for the sale, and were sold with the proceeds being funneled back into the program to fund trips and projects throughout the year.
The FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is often cited as one of the three components of agricultural education.
The purpose of the organization is to help bring up the next generation of students who are interested in agriculture and finding ways for them to explore a career in the field. Although the FFA has “farmers” in the name, the group is also committed to encouraging future biologists, chemists, veterinarians, engineers and entrepreneurs.
“It’s an agricultural leadership organization,” Adams, who is also a teacher at Franklin High School, said. “These students take ag classes on campus and they have the ability to get inside of that and grow leadership skills.”
FFA chapters exist in several schools in St. Mary Parish, including Centerville High School and West St. Mary High School.
High school senior and member of the FFA organization Sydni Collins said that the program has been going on for around five years at the school.
“This is the fifth year, but I’ve been doing it for three years,” she said at the cash register while local residents were buying plants.