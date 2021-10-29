FRANKLIN — Franklin officials are expecting another record crowd Saturday at the third annual Boo on the Bayou, Franklin’s trunk or treat family event.
In 2020, trick-or-treaters stood in line for hours waiting to be directed through a line to collect candy from vendors who positioned themselves along Teche Drive.
Again this year, the line will begin on Willow Street and Teche Drive, and flow up Willow Street, to wrap around onto Main Street, along the sidewalk.
Police will close off Teche Drive with barricades set up at 5:30 p.m. It will remained closed until 8 p.m. for safety and security.
Ed Verdin, public relations director for the City of Franklin, said there will be one way in and one way out.
He said this year’s event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the same time trick-or-treaters will be knocking on doors throughout the city of Franklin for regular trick-or-treat.
“We are very fortunate to have 38 vendors, 16 more than last year, who will dish out candy to the children,” he said.
“This will be another night for good clean family fun in Franklin, and we welcome families from everywhere to join us,” Mayor Eugene Foulcard said. “It’s a very heart-warming experience to see so many small children dressed in costume.”
Verdin said the idea for Boo on the Bayou came from Public Works Employee Belva Notto.
“To see the community come out is amazing. We can do it safely, we can do it together, and we can do it as a community,” Verdin said. “We are expecting upwards of 3,000 children this year - in part because there will be no social distancing requirements and no masks, other than Halloween of course.”
He said the crowd topped around 2,000 in 2020, breaking the attendance mark of the city’s inaugural event in 2019.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said trick or treat hours will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. in most of the parish.
The only exception is in Morgan City, where trick-or-treat is scheduled for Halloween night — Sunday — from 6 to 8 p.m.
He said the city of Patterson will have a trunk or treat event at the Patterson Community Center, 1101 First Street, the old Patterson Junior High, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Smith said children should not be left unattended, anywhere, during trick-or-treating, “especially if you’re out visiting homes into the late evening.
“Please be aware of your surroundings at all times, and have a flashlight or some sort of light with you,” he added. “And parents, please avoid dressing your children in dark costumes.”
Smith said although he has never seen any instances of tampered candy in his career, “I urge all parents to inspect their children’s candy once you return home, before allowing them to enjoy it.
“Also parents, please keep your eyes open wide in the front of you, and in the back. The biggest concern I have is heavy traffic, automobiles, and I don’t want to see anyone hit because they were simply trick-or-treating, or enjoying themselves at a Halloween party.”