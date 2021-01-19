FRANKLIN - The Franklin City Council will vote to adopt an ordinance to assess the city’s water rates at tonight’s meeting.
According to the agenda, the ordinance would establish the water rates to be assessed as a monthly charge to all resident and customers receiving water service from the city of Franklin.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution regarding a lease purchase agreement for the purpose of financing the SCBA.
A resolution supporting the Office of Community Development’s Community Water Enrichment Fund grant application will be voted on as well.
A resolution authorizing the use of facilities at Caffery Park by the Franklin Youth Organization for the Franklin Youth Baseball and Softball Program from Feb. 1 through Aug. 1 is also on the agenda.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. tonight at Franklin City Hall.