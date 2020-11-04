FRANKLIN — Treat-or-treaters stood in line for hours to walk through Franklin’s Boo on the Bayou along Teche Drive at dusk Saturday.
Ed Verdin, public relations director for the city, said the crowds nearly topped 2,000, surpassing the attendance of the city’s inaugural event in 2019.
Attendees were directed in a line to collect candy from vendors who positioned themselves along Bayou Teche.
The line began forming at the entrance at the corner of Willow Street and Teche Drive at 5 p.m. and by the time the event started at 6 p.m., the line had already extended along Willow Street to a block down Main Street, which was where the line began for nearly two hours.
“The spotlight continues to shine brighter on our city,” Mayor Eugene Foulcard said. “Good clean family fun is what we’re about, and to see so many groups of families here tonight, dressed in costume, warms my heart.”
Tammy Rogers, executive assistant to Foulcard, was excited to see how well people were taking their time in moving through the line.
“Last year, our only complaint was that we didn’t have a single line. So we took that under advisement, and it’s working nicely. Everyone seems to be moving at a slow pace, enjoying themselves.”
Verdin said the idea for Boo on the Bayou came from Public Works Employee Belva Notto, who came up with the idea of doing “a trunk-or-treat on the bayou side.”
He said Notto is shy and did not attend the event.
“To see the community come out is amazing. We can do it safely, we can do it together, and we can do it as a community,” Verdin said.
Jennifer Turner of New Orleans described it four words — “This is so community love.”
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Public Information Officer David Spencer, who was a vendor representing the sheriff’s office, said he was astonished at how big the crowds were, and how pleasant it was to see everyone just having family fun.
Spencer said he believes COVID-19 has caused a decrease in mischievousness.
“It’s remarkable how we’ve had a decrease in arrests, even complaint calls this year, as opposed to last year,” he said. “Particularly on Mondays. My arrest reports on Mondays were like pages. Now on some Mondays, they’re not even a paragraph.”
Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly, also commented about a decrease in calls.
“I think we’re going to have another quiet Halloween night,” he said.