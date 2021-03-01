FRANKLIN - The city of Franklin has erected a pavilion in Broussard Harris Park in honor of a well-known local barber.
The Robert Jenkins Sr. Family Pavilion was announced Monday and is currently located at Broussard Harris Park. Although the pavilion itself is finished, the city is still waiting for the sign designating the pavilion to be installed.
“We hope many families make countless memories utilizing this pavilion,” according a prepared statement from the city of Franklin.
The project is just one of several planned for each park in Franklin in the hopes to improve the quality of life for families, as well as making more use of the green spaces in Franklin.
The city of Franklin is conducting a Project Front Yard/Embrace Your Space initiative to have community and corporate involvement in creating the spaces, events and equipment that people want to see in each space. The projects are being driven by community volunteerism and local drive to see the projects become realized.
St. Mary Parish council members Jay Ina and Rodney Olander contributed to the project.
The project is one of several being undertaken in the city of Franklin to bring more recreation and beautify the town. The city has been in the process of creating a pocket park in downtown Franklin for more than a year.
The Historic Downtown Pocket Park is being dedicated to Mayci Breaux and bricks are currently being sought to raise funds for the project. The bricks will be placed inside the pocket park, which is slated to be located on Main Street near the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.