Franchise fees on utilities will be hot topic at IPC meeting after recent electric rate hike

If the scale of the discussion to be had is any indication, the Iberia Parish Council’s regular meeting scheduled for tonight should last all of 15 minutes.
But the discussion of items set for publication, which will come up for public hearing at the council’s next meeting, will guarantee a long meeting on Sept. 13. That is when the council will take up the issue of enacting franchise fees on utilities operating in the parish.
The move is an attempt to raise additional revenues to offset the ongoing softness in the parish’s Royalty Fund, which had traditionally been the source of revenue for road construction and to refill the parish administration’s General Fund coffers.
The proposed ordinances would have fees instated for CLECO, Entergy Louisiana, CenterPoint Energy, Atmos Energy, AT&T, Delcambre Telephone Company, Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO), Teche Water Works, Cox Communications, and Suddenlink Communications.
The ordinances were discussed during the committee hearings at the last meeting on Aug. 11 with some of the debate focusing on the appropriateness of parishes collecting franchise fees. But at the end of the debate, the ordinances were moved forward to the full council.
The problem with franchise fees is that they are often passed on to the customers, in this case an Iberia Parish populace that is already incensed at the scale of recent electricity bill increases.
One of the items in the CLECO contract with the parish, for example, allows the utility to pass on half of any franchise fee expense to the utility’s customers. That would be in addition to a rate hike and fees that CLECO initiated in recent months to recoup costs from the February ice storm and several hurricanes which passed through Louisiana in the last year, specifically hurricanes Laura, Zeta and Delta.
The move is the latest effort from District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry to offset losses in revenue. Previously, the council had attempted to pass a road maintenance tax in November 2018 that failed. In the interim, the revenue generated from the parish’s mineral royalties, which includes mining and oilfield drilling, has diminished by between 80 and 90 percent.
“You better like the roads you have now, because if nothing else changes in the budget, those are the best your roads are going to look for a while,” Landry has said at every turn of the discussion over the lack of road maintenance funding.
The council will also revisit its move to change the structure of the Robert B. Greene Memorial Building board, which it tabled at the Aug. 11 meeting. The move to make the boards for several other veterans groups advisory in nature, reporting to the parish council rather than having direct control over the facilities they represent, did not have any pushback. Only the members of the Robert B. Green board, which has represented veterans in the West End community for almost 75 years, resisted the plan and expressed a desire to retain their independence from the councl.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.