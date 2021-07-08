CHARENTON – Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel has announced Noel France, a native of Thibodaux, has been named as the casino’s director of food and beverage.
The announcement came from the casino’s general manager and CEO Michael Howard. According to a prepared statement, France began his food and beverage career at the age of 17 when he started working at Flanagan’s Restaurant in Thibodaux.
He attended Nicholls State University and McNeese State University, but his calling remained in the food and beverage industry.
“It has a little bit of everything. You work with many like-minded people who are all working towards the same goal while having fun,” France said in the statement.
In his new position, France will work to develop new creative food concepts on property as well as oversee all food and beverage operations.
France will assume his new role immediately.