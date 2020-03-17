Fox enjoys following stories of things going on in community

Terry Fox, a resident of New Iberia for 66 years, has seen it all and done it all.
Before moving to Louisiana and settling down with Shirley Dugas of Loreauville in 1956, Fox, a Chicago native, played professional baseball all over the country, including a couple of seasons with the New Iberia Pelicans of the Evangeline League.
After 14 years of pro baseball, Fox traded in his pitching glove for a pair of ranch gloves, buying land and a home on Sugar Mill Road with Shirley.
For over 40 years, Fox has been a subscriber for The Daily Iberian.
Why did you decide to be a subscriber?
It was the only paper around New Iberia, and of course, it was interesting. It has a lot of sports, which were interesting to me. And there was news about everything going on in Iberia Parish and the surrounding areas. One thing that brought attention to me is how many people had French-heritage background and almost everyone spoke French. I’ve met people in town that were always friendly and helpful and that made me appreciate being in New Iberia, more so than anywhere else.
What section do you enjoy reading the most?
Basically the sports, but of course The Daily Iberian has always carried everything that was interesting to most people. When you talk about Mardi Gras time, it attracts more people to come to New Iberia and the paper helps them show what it’s really like and to enjoy it.
What part of the paper do you read first?
Because of my age, more than anything, it’s the obituaries. I’m 85 and I look at the obituaries and see what is happening to everybody and to see who is left and what is happening. I look at the first page and see what the editors’ desire to have noticed. I like seeing the stories that are going on in the area and the bigger stories that are going on in the states.
Why do you think The Daily Iberian connects so well with their community?
I think the people that write the columns are so well connected. Our old sports editor (Don Shoopman) retired and he is still involved with fishing and hunting, and he still writes an article. He was always a good person we could talk to. Other than that, I am just interested in reading the articles and what’s going on.
What’s your life been like these last 40 years?
When I quit baseball to come here, we would enjoy the different seasons. We would have some snow at times but I would try to help some of the kids in the area with baseball. I would help to instruct young people with baseball. As far as living here, when I get home, I have many things I need to keep up with. I don’t leave the area that much anymore. I still go to town and get things I need for about an hour. In turn, that’s where the paper helps me see what’s going on and keeps me updated.
What’s an interesting fact about you?
I don’t mind talking with people. I learned that more here than I did growing up. There are always friendly people available. There are friends I have made and hope to continue talking to people. I don’t mind discussing things.
What is your favorite memory of New Iberia?
I think to be able to find a piece of property that I bought and the people that lived in the same area. And people I have grown close to, like Mr. Jim Sprague. He worked for Texaco as a pipeline and a department manager. He was one of the finest people I have ever met. That’s the sad part — the people I have settled down with, the friends, the conversations I have had aren’t there. That’s the sad part, all the people are passing away.
