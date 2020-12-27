A New Iberia family is in mourning after an automobile struck and killed a four-year-old girl Christmas day on Julia Street.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, the child was crossing the road in the 1000 block of Julia around 3:30 p.m. Friday when the vehicle, driving north on the street, struck the child.
According to a witness who asked no to be identified, two older children had crossed the street ahead of the young girl. The victim was walking across the street to follow the other children when she was struck.
The child was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead approximately a half-hour later. The Iberia Parish Coroners Office has not yet released the name of the child.
A spokesman for the family said they are praying and hoping to come to grips with their grief and loss.
According to the spokeswoman, alcohol was not suspected to be a contributing factor in the incident. The NIPD spokeswoman said an investigation is underway and blood toxicology samples were taken.