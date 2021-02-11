Four Iberia Parish women have been arrested after investigators found that more than $450,000 had been taken from a Loreauville business over a six-year period.
Laura Flores, 52, Kaitlyn Jolet, 27, Audrey Viator, 36, and Celine Thibodeaux, 29, were each charged with theft over $500.
According to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, the IPSO Bureau of Investigations found that thefts amounted to $455,585 in total.
According to the spokeswoman, the thefts started in 2013 and were discovered by the business owner in August, 2019. The investigation found that the four former employees were involved in and worked together to commit the thefts.
Bond was set for Jolet at $10,000. Flores' bond was set at $8,000. Bond for Thibodeaux and Viator was set at $5,000 each.
All four have admitted to their involvement and bonded out after they were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.