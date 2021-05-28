Four valedictorians and one salutatorian led the New Iberia Senior High Class of 2021 at the school’s graduation ceremony last Saturday inside the school’s gymnasium. There were 292 students who graduated during the ceremony, which was divided into four parts because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
Valedictorians were Makynli Clair Delcambre, Christopher Luke Fremin, Emily Marie Pollard and Chloe Laine Williamson.
Delcambre is the daughter of Jill and Bradford Migues of New Iberia.
She graduated with a 4.0 GPA. Extracurricular activities she was engaged in at NISH include cheerleading, cheer captain senior year, Beta Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was also on the Principal’s List from 9th-12th grade.
Delcambre plans to attend Northwestern State at Natchitoches and major in business administration.
Fremin is the son of Dickie and Dawn Fremin of New Iberia, and graduated with a 4.0 GPA. Extracurricular activities Fremin participated in at NISH include band, where he served as band section leader, and the Talented Music Program. He was voted Most Intelligent and Most Successful by his peers, and achieved the Most Outstanding Sophomore Award. He was also on the Principal’s List from 9th-12th grade.
Fremin plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in mechanical engineering.
Pollard is the daughter of Heather Adkins and Jarrod Pollard of New Iberia, and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
Extracurricular activities Pollard engaged in included Beta Club, LAHOSA, Winter Guard, National Honor Society and Literary Rally for Algebra I, where she placed third and qualified for the state literary competition.
Pollard will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in chemical engineering.
Williamson is the daughter of Christopher and Tara Williamson, and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
Extracurricular activities Williamson engaged in during her time at NISH include Beta Club, Beta Club secretary, National Honor Society, Jackettes Dance Team, Jackette officer, Jacket Assembly Student Government, Jacket Assembly Freshman Class President; Jacket Assembly Sophomore Class Vice President; Jacket Assembly Junior Class President, Student Body Class President Senior Year, Literary Rally; first place for Intro to Business Computer Applications (9th) and U.S. history (11th ) and qualified for State Literary Competition; HOBY Leadership; the Firestarter Program; voted Most Outstanding Freshman; voted Most Outstanding Sophomore; NISH Student of the Year (2020-2021); DAR scholarship recipient; placed third in the state for Powerpoint certification, Principal’s List (9th -12 th).
Williamson plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in electrical engineering.