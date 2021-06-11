Acadiana Christian School celebrated the Class of 2021 on May 13 at the New Iberia Campus of Our Savior’s Church. Three valedictorians and one salutatorian led the class of 13 graduates.
Eleven of the seniors in the class graduated with honors.
The class song was “This is Not Goodbye” by Sidewalk Prophets. The class motto was “We bring the fun, We are the Class of 2021.”
Emerald Green was the class color and the class flower was the hydrangea.
The class scripture was 1 Timothy 4:12 — “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.”
The valedictorians were Caitlyn Leona Jones, Laisha Berenise Lagunas and Jayden Annalise Cosper, each with a grade point average of 4.25. Kaylan Marie Dupre was the salutatorian with a 4.14 GPA.
Jones is the daughter of Dynell and Karen Jones. She is planning to attend Louisiana State University and will major in Pre-Law.
Lagunas is the daughter of Gilbert Lagunas and Dolores Romero. She is planning to attend Nicholls State University and major in Biological Science/Pre-Med.
Cosper is the daughter of Craig and Paget Cosper. She is planning to attend South Louisiana Community College and major in Nursing.
Dupre is the daughter of Wayne and Lisa Dupre, and the late Donna Dupre. She is planning to attend Nicholls State University and major in Nursing.