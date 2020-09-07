Four people were injured when shots were fired in a night club open illegally in the 1700 block of Center Street early Sunday morning.
According to New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor, officers responded to a call reporting gunfire at Club Unique shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning. D'Albor said the club was open in violation of a state mandate closing all bars during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 recovery.
"We'll be going after the club owner for being open in violation of the state order," D'Albor said. "You can print that."
No suspects are known at this time, but D'Albor said the investigation is ongoing.
The shooting marked the second in as many days in New Iberia. On Friday night, three people were shot, one fatally, when someone opened fire on a metal building on N. Landry Drive. Eric Walker, 21, of Houston was killed in that attack.