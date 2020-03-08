Once again the fountain on the plaza of New Iberia’s Civic Center is glowing science-fiction green in anticipation of the St. Patrtick’s Day holiday on March 17.
Members of Fir Máirseáil Nua Iberia, the Marching Men of New Iberia, gathered with public officials, representatives of Special Olympics and the public to add three and four-fifths gallons of heavily concentrated fluorescent-green dye to the pool for the fifth consecutive year.
The fountain dyeing event is the precursor to the group’s annual pub crawl along New Iberia’s Main Street. That and the group’s raffle are both fundraisers, with the proceeds going to the Special Olympics.
The grand marshal for the annual march is usually introduced at the event, but unfortunately this year’s honoree, local artist Paul Schexnayder, was unable to attend. Instead, a mannequin wearing a paint-smeared New Iberia T-shirt with a photo of Schexnayder for a mask served as his proxy.
“He says this is a perfect likeness,” quipped emcee Ken Munnerlyn. “I’m not so sure.”
This year’s gathering featured a new dye disperser which Joshua Murrell created for the event.
“It takes 22 seconds, then it’s done,” he said, obviously proud of the green-and-gold contraption.
To his credit, it worked flawlessly. Mayor Freddie DeCourt performed the official duty of opening the spigot, allowing the dye to flow into the pool. A minute later, the first traces made their way into the intake for the fountain’s pumps, quickly mixing the dye throughout the pool to the delight of onlookers. Children lined the edge of the pool, watching the green dye swirl through the water.
While the waters glow green, the members of Fir Máirseáil are gearing up for the group’s namesake march, which will be held next week.
The St. Patrick’s Day March, from the Civic Center to the Bridge Street intersection downtown, will take place at 3 p.m. on March 15.
Aside from the members of Fir Máirseáil leading the way, Special Olympians, DeCourt, Parish President Larry Richard, the New Iberia Police and Fire Departments and other guests are scheduled to join in the march.