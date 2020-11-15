FRANKLIN — Hanson Memorial High School presented its homecoming court for 2020 at the Tigers’ home football game against Centerville on Thursday, crowning A’myrie Eugenee Foulcard queen and naming Alexis Nicole Halligan first maid.
Foulcard is the daughter of Eugene and Terri Foulcard. Halligan is the daughter of Ted and Stephanie Halligan.
Football team captains for the game were Lawson John St. Blanc, the son of Lance St. Blanc and Charlotte Evans, and Donald Eugene Foulcard, son of Donald and Myrna Foulcard.
Hanson beat Centerville 22-20 for a homecoming victory.
Other members of the court and royalty, all of whom are seniors at Hanson, included Jamie Adams, Taylor Day, Makaila Hebert, Kinsey Marin, Briana Segura, Dulce Soria-Chavez and Rachel Trammell. Also present was 2019 queen Emily Rogers.