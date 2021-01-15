Former volunteer concerned about St. Mary Animal Shelter

FRANKLIN — An animal rescue activist told the parish council on Wednesday, she is concerned about the parish animal shelter.
Michaelyn Campbell, who is the founder of St. Mary Animal Welfare, said she wanted to speak before the council not to critique the shelter’s operations, but to cite things that she believes she can help the parish improve.
Also, she previously has done volunteer work at the shelter.
“Right now there are a couple of ordinances and state laws that are being broken right now,” Campbell said. “Right now there are animals in there for up to 10 days in some instances, with broken legs and broken jaws, and they are not getting any veterinarian care whatsoever. Some are there because they are part of an animal cruelty case.
“I would like to try and fix that, even if we have to get grants. These costs should be taken care of the owners and not the parish.”
Campbell said another problem is with one of the parish ordinances regarding the dropping off of unwanted animals. Right now, she said the cost to take care of any unwanted animal is $65 and no one can afford that. She asked if the cost could be lowered to $20.
“People are shooting their animals or dumping their animals off somewhere else, or giving them pain pills. You guys end up paying costs because you have to send out deputies or employees,” to fix the situation.
In another instance, Campbell said when animals are adopted, they’re leaving the shelter with a certificate for the new owner to get vaccinations.
“However, most people are not using the certificates for their pet to get spayed or neutered, and it’s supposed to be 30 days to get their animals fixed.”
She suggested adoption fees be raised from $97 to $130, “that way it can help cover the vet cost and we can help with animal control.”
“The spay or neutering is supposed to be 30 days after adoption or 30 days after the animal turns 6 months. I don’t believe anyone is checking on that. Also, we supposedly have a veterinarian on a staff. Is that vet going in on a regular basis? If not, do we need to find funding?”
Campbell reassured the council, “I’m not here to put this burden on ya’ll. I’m here to help find ways to improve our animal shelter, if I have to write grants, or whatever.”
Parish President David Hanagriff said Campbell brought up things the council needed to know.
“You’ve brought up a lot of good points, many I don’t believe the council is even aware of,” he said. “I truly appreciate your passion.”
However, Parish CAO Henry “Bo” LaGrange said he took exception to some of the comments Campbell made.
“Our folks have done an excellent job in running that shelter. And to sit here and say that we’re not treating the animals humanly is an total lie. I put my staff up against the staff at any shelter.”
“Also, I want to let the council know that my staff has worked with Ms. Campbell in the past. I want you to know that we’re not breaking any laws. We have spoken to Ms. Campbell and explained our operations. Obviously she doesn’t agree with them.”
LaGrange also reminded the council that the parish operates the shelter at an annual cost of $220,000.
“If you can find additional dollars to help us operate the shelter, we welcome them,” LaGrange said.
Campbell replied, “The shelter is incredible. But there are things that we need to work on, like basic vet care.”