Former tribal council leader found not guilty of felony theft

FRANKLIN — The former tribal council leader of the Chitimacha tribe was exonerated last week of a felony theft charge after a five-year process seeking justice.
O’Neal Darden Jr. was found not guilty of felony theft, a charge that was brought against the former Cypress Bayou Casino employee days after the casino’s general manager, Anthony Patrone, and chief financial officer, Montie Spivey, were booked on counts of felony theft, computer fraud and obstruction of justice.
When reached after the verdict, Darden said he was relieved to put the episode behind him.
“I’m just thankful that this is done and that I can look forward down the road,” Darden said.
“My wife and family are also thankful and looking forward to moving beyond this.”
Patrone released a statement Saturday marking Darden’s exoneration.
“Although justice was delayed by nearly five years, thankfully it was not denied,” Patrone said. “It took some time, but I was heartened to see that Chairman Darden was completely vindicated at trial. To echo the words used by one of the presiding judges, the entire episode was a travesty.”
Darden was accused of conspiring with Patrone and Spivey to tamper with the casino’s employee system so he would receive thousands of dollars in annual bonus money, according to the original State Police statement following his arrest. Patrone settled charges against him with a no contest plea and $250 fine in 2017, while Spivey’s case has been dormant, with no trial set.