FRANKLIN — Peter Soprano told the St. Mary Parish Council Wednesday to quit fighting and tackle obvious issues like the parish golf course budget and safety issues along parish roads.
Soprano, a Centerville resident, served more than two terms on the council in the 90s.
He spoke during a public hearing, and the council meeting, about an ordinance that if passed, could change the St. Mary Parish Council’s leadership.
“I’m not here because I want to come back. I’m here because I have issues to address. You guys fight enough among each other already, you don’t need any other reasons,” he said.
”The charter doesn’t need to be changed. If you want to serve as a chairman or vice-chairman, then run for one of the parish’s three at-large seats; knock on every door parishwide, and show the people of this parish that you really care.”
During the council meeting, Soprano stated some of issues he felt the council should concern themselves with.
“I’ve tried really hard to not come back here,” he said. “You should really be able to speak to your councilman, but sometimes that’s kind of hard, because a lot of you guys don’t hear the public.
“I’ve got some issues I’d like you to think about, because instead of arguing, I think we would better served by ya’ll spending time with these issues.”
Soprano addressed some of those issues.
”We have a golf course that’s losing $250,000 a year, and last week you were told to find an alternate source of funding,” he said. “What part of the parish is going to suffer, to come up with this $250,000? They say the golf course is good because it feeds hotels and restaurants that make money and pay taxes.
Where is the study that proves that? I don’t think there is one.”
Also, Soprano said the shoulders on parish roads haven’t been graded in years.
“We have parish roads that hold water, and it’s dangerous,” he said. It’s just not right.”
No one commented after Soprano spoke, other than to thank him for his time, and the council later tabled the vote on the ordinance which could change the council’s leadership until January.
Since 1983, when the St. Mary Parish Council adopted its Home Rule Charter, it has been designated that the chairman and vice-chairman can only be chosen from the parish’s 3 at large districts.
Rev. Craig Mathews has pitched an ordinance which, if it passed, would give voters an opportunity during the next parishwide election to give one of the eight single members of the council a shot as serving as chairman or vice-chairman instead of the opportunity being set aside for the parish’s three at-large members.
“What was good 40 years ago, may not be good today,” Mathews said previously. “Why should only 3 members of this council have the luxury of leading it when we all are elected by the people, and all of us represent
everyone?”
As Wednesday’s meeting progressed, no one discussed any internal issues over the council’s leadership.
Nor was the parish audit report discussed, which showed continued shortfalls in the golf course, the parish animal shelter, and solid waste collections.
Guy Pitts, the council’s auditor, presented the 2020 fiscal audit which showed the Atchfalaya Golf Course with another shortfall year’s end.
“You just need to face facts — the golf course isn’t going to make any money,” Pitts told the council at their Dec 8 meeting.
The audit shows the golf course beginning the year with a $1.8 deficit, and ending with $414,476 deficit. During the year, the golf course earned $620,000 in revenues and another $250,000 in investment earnings.
St. Mary Parish taxpayers paid $4.5 million in 2007 to build Atchafalaya at Idlewild.
Also, Pitts said the loss at the animal shelter grew by 22 percent.
But he said his biggest concern is that the council needs to address its tipping fees, to cover costs in solid waste collection, which left a $1.6 million hole in the 2020 budget.