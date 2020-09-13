Former Spanish Festival King, Segura, celebrated city’s heritage

New Iberia lost another community advocate this past week with the death of Rayward Segura.
Segura was a cofounder of and past king of New Iberia’s Spanish Festival, which celebrates the rich cultural roots of New Iberia’s Spanish heritage.
Ebrar Reaux, Chairman of La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia, said Rayward was a strong supporter of the festival, as well as a proud New Iberian who celebrated his Spanish heritage.
“He was very dedicated,” Reaux said. “He was a board member and a past king who was very proud of his Spanish ancestry. He was always on board with whatever we were doing.”
According to his obituary, Segura was a direct descendent of Francisco Segura of Malaga, Spain, and served as a board member and was Spanish Festival King II in 2017.
Segura was also an employee at Cargill Sale Mine for more than 40 years, and was involved with many other organizations, including American Legion Post 335, Knights of Columbus, St. Marcellus Catholic Church, the Rynella Volunteer Fire Department and the Teche Woodworkers Club.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary being led by the Knights of Columbus at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Evangeline Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.